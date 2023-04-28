Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Consumers Bancorp Trading Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:CBKM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. Consumers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Consumers Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

