Contrasting B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) & Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM)

Fifth Street Asset Management and B. Riley Financial are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and B. Riley Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A B. Riley Financial $915.47 million 0.97 -$159.83 million ($6.05) -5.27

Fifth Street Asset Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B. Riley Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. B. Riley Financial pays out -66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fifth Street Asset Management and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A B. Riley Financial -17.46% -21.39% -2.16%

Summary

Fifth Street Asset Management beats B. Riley Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The Wealth Management segment offers retail brokerage, investment management, and insurance, and tax preparation services. The Financial Consulting segment focuses on a variety of specialized advisory services spanning bankruptcy, restructuring, turnaround management, forensic accounting, crisis and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, real estate, and operations management. The Auction and Liquidation segment deals with retail liquidation services. The Communications segment is composed of a portfolio of companies acquired for attractive risk-adjusted investment return characteristics. The Consumer segment includes Targus and the Brands investment portfolio.

