Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,723 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Copart by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,446.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Copart by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 125,802 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRT opened at $77.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.85. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

