Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.15

Shares of Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.15 and last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 116723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

Core Alternative ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $532.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in Core Alternative ETF by 20,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,781,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,924,000 after buying an additional 1,773,214 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Core Alternative ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Core Alternative ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 144,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core Alternative ETF by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 144,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 73,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Core Alternative ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,225,000.

About Core Alternative ETF

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

