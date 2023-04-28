Core Gold (CVE:CGLD) Stock Price Down 3%

Core Gold Inc (CVE:CGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 44,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 394,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Core Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.70 million and a PE ratio of -7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.57, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Core Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Gold Inc engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining mineral concessions in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Dynasty District, a 50,000 hectare land package, which includes five production and exploration targets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.