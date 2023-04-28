Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 73.7% per year over the last three years. Core Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $22.70. 50,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,710. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Core Laboratories by 432.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLB. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Stories

