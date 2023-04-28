Corning Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Corning has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corning to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,873,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,705. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Corning by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Corning by 3.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

