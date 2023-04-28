Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Increased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3,389.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Corteva worth $271,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth $313,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 555,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,792. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Stories

