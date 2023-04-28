Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CRVS stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

