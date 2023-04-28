COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS CICOY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. 4,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $9.36.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
