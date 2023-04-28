COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 216.7% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS CICOY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.71. 4,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.48. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $9.36.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.