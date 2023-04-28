CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $603-608 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $604.25 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.21-1.24 EPS.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSGP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.23. 1,259,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,505. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.31. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.08.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

