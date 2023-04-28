Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $502.94. The stock had a trading volume of 324,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,898. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

