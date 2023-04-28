Country Club Bank GFN Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 901.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,045,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $235.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.10. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $250.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

