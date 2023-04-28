Country Club Bank GFN Buys 413 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $97.91 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.992 per share. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

