Country Club Bank GFN Has $11.74 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.0% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.31. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

