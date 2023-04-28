Country Club Bank GFN Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,296 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DGX stock opened at $139.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

