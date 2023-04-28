Country Club Bank GFN Has $8.46 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

NYSE PRU opened at $85.73 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $112.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

