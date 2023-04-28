Country Club Bank GFN Sells 12,195 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,195 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $68.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.22.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.