Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 31,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $374,601.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 476,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 31,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $374,601.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,602 shares of company stock worth $5,654,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 21.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Coursera in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Coursera by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. Coursera has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $21.38.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Coursera had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $142.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

