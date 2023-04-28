Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Shares Gap Up to $10.48

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.48, but opened at $11.42. Coursera shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 717,710 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Coursera Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $75,644.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 251,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,345.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $75,644.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 251,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,345.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,355,398 shares in the company, valued at $77,525,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,602 shares of company stock worth $5,654,468 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,598,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Coursera by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 545,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coursera by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after acquiring an additional 458,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 458,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coursera by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 315,762 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

