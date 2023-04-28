Credit Suisse Group Boosts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $133.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $5,562,000. Baker Chad R increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.2% in the first quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 11,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $694,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 35.0% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Further Reading

