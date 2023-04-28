Credit Suisse Group Boosts FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target to $100.00

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Stock Performance

FirstCash stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.83. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 16,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $1,541,631.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,077,836 shares in the company, valued at $645,569,421.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FirstCash by 249.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 51.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in FirstCash by 10.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.