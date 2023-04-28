Credit Suisse Group Lowers Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $87.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of CNC opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.20. Centene has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

