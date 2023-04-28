Credit Suisse Group Lowers Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $87.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on CNC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.
Centene Stock Performance
Shares of CNC opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.20. Centene has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Insider Transactions at Centene
In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.
