Credit Suisse Group Lowers LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $192.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

LPLA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.22.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $203.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a one year low of $165.47 and a one year high of $271.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.59.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 48.38%. Analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

