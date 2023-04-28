Critical Analysis: Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Host Hotels & Resorts and Klépierre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 0 4 6 0 2.60 Klépierre 0 2 4 0 2.67

Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $20.64, indicating a potential upside of 27.62%. Klépierre has a consensus price target of $22.10, indicating a potential downside of 12.30%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Klépierre.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

97.1% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Klépierre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $4.91 billion 2.35 $633.00 million $0.88 18.38 Klépierre $1.30 billion 5.54 $437.45 million N/A N/A

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Klépierre.

Profitability

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts 12.90% 9.43% 5.24% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Klépierre on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Klépierre

(Get Rating)

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Italy, Scandinavia, Iberia, Netherlands and Germany, Central Europe, and Other Countries. The France segment includes Belgium and other retail properties. The Scandinavia segment is composed of Steen & Strom, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Iberia segment consists of Spain and Portugal. The Central Europe segment includes Poland and Czech Republic. The Other Countries segment consist of Greece and Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

