Cronos Tops One Day Volume of $86.84 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and $86.84 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00059811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00039987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00020570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

