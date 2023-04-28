Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Position Raised by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 62,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,799,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 2.4 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $193.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

