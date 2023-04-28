CTS (NYSE:CTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.89 million. CTS had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. CTS updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.70 EPS.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTS traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. 143,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. CTS has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $49.59. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at CTS

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CTS by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

