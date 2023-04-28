CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Price Down 4.2%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.85 and last traded at $38.92. Approximately 73,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 166,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CTS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $145.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insider Transactions at CTS

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in CTS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CTS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.