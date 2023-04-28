CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. CubeSmart also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.64-$2.71 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.71.
CubeSmart Stock Performance
CUBE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. 2,143,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $51.08.
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,769,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,623,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,337,000 after acquiring an additional 740,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,691,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,815,000 after acquiring an additional 322,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
