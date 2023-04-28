CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. CubeSmart also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.64-$2.71 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.71.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CUBE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. 2,143,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,769,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,623,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,337,000 after acquiring an additional 740,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,691,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,815,000 after acquiring an additional 322,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

