Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $9.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

CFR stock opened at $110.27 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $95.75 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average is $129.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $529.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after acquiring an additional 234,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after purchasing an additional 419,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

