Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Issues Earnings Results

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,755. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $160.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

