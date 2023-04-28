Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $110.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,755. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Raymond James lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

