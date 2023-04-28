Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI) Announces GBX 1.38 Dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of LON CREI opened at GBX 94.32 ($1.18) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £415.83 million, a PE ratio of 671.43 and a beta of 0.17. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 81.60 ($1.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.20 ($1.39).

Insider Buying and Selling at Custodian Property Income REIT

In other Custodian Property Income REIT news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £57,850 ($72,249.28). 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

