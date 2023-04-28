CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Trimmed by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 133,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 102,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 48,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2,289.8% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 56,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

CVS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,160. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $71.94 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

