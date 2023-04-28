Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.36

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $2.78. Cytosorbents shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 84,262 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 73.94% and a negative net margin of 94.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 168,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.