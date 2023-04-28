D.R. Horton’s (DHI) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHI. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.98.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.