D.R. Horton’s (DHI) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHI. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.77.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.98.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

