Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $280.87

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $280.87 and traded as low as $271.99. Daily Journal shares last traded at $271.99, with a volume of 1,096 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DJCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Daily Journal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Daily Journal Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.61 and a 200 day moving average of $280.83. The company has a market capitalization of $376.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 10.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 118.06%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

Further Reading

