Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 12,409 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $129,868,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $98,820,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 48.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,008,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,778,000 after acquiring an additional 528,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61.

StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

