Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,711 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $158.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.02.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

