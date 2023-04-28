Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 6,900 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGG opened at $99.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average of $98.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.