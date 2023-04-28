Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ryan Specialty worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 31.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Stephen Katz bought 4,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,225. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $1,833,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Stephen Katz purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $427,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,171 shares of company stock worth $3,145,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.



