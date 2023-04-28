Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $10.13 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $60.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

