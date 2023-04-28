Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $47.96 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

