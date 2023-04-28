Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,364 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Trimble worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,923,000 after buying an additional 118,318 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Trimble by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

