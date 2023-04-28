Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMBGet Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,364 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Trimble worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,923,000 after buying an additional 118,318 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Trimble by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

