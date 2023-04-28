Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $9.54 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in ANSYS by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $315.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.18 and a 200-day moving average of $266.42.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

