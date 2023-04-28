Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

