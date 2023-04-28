Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,247 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after acquiring an additional 167,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after acquiring an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $650,546,000 after acquiring an additional 160,651 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,031,000 after acquiring an additional 58,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $204.53 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.15. The company has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

