Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 0.9 %

FTV stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.