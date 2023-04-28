Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.35 billion-$10.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.65 billion. Dana also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.25-0.75 EPS.

Dana Price Performance

NYSE:DAN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,065. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.81%.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 41.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dana by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Stories

